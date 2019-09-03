Dorian Moving Northwestward

Dorian is finally moving northwestward and growing in size. It is also a little weaker as a Category 2 hurricane with max winds up to 110 mph. The tropical storm-force winds have expanded from the center up to 160 miles out and hurricane-force winds up to 60 mph.

Tropical storm watch cancelled for Broward County. However, a Hurricane Warning remains in effect from Jupiter to Fernandina Beach due to the fact that the hurricane-force winds have expanded and any wobble to the West would mean those type of conditions being felt along the coast of Florida. Onshore winds over a long period of time with a storm so close to Florida, means storm surge flooding possible.

Dorian will leave dangerous marine and beach condition around South Florida, so a Tropical Storm Warning for the coastal waters of Deerfield Beach to Ocean Reef will remain in effect through Friday morning. The water levels are higher than normal as well due to the King Tides. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect through Thursday morning.

The National Hurricane Center and model guidance are confident that Dorian will not directly impact Florida. However, it could skirt the Carolina’s by the end of the week.

South Florida Weather

Look for a few rain bands to move in at times producing some rain and gusty winds that will most likely end by Wednesday morning. Rough seas will continue through Friday. Back to typical Summer pattern into the weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7