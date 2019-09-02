Dorian lashes Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian continued to spin over the NW Bahamas on Labor Day. For a few hours, the system even stalled out completely. All the while, the Bahamas had prolonged, devastating effects from Dorian, including wind, rain, and surge.

What did it mean for south Florida? Outer bands brought fast-moving rain squalls with gusty conditions.

Dorian will continue to parallel the Atlantic coast of Florida. Still, the hurricane will move quite slowly in the short term.

Here’s a tropical downpour (downtown Miami view) as one of the feeder bands raced across the area.

As of 5 pm on Monday, the hurricane was a category 4 system. Tropical storm force winds, at times, brushed into parts of south Florida and especially offshore.

The forecast cone shows Dorian lifting northward over the next few days (then turning northeast). Over time, the intensity will gradually come down.