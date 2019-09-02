Grand Bahama Island continues to experience catastrophic winds as Dorian inches westward. As of 11 am, Dorian is producing max winds of 155 mph, flooding rains and life-threatening storm surge. Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends in the northwestern Bahamas as it will sit over the area for another 24 hours.
Forecast Track
The official track from The National Hurricane Center calls for Dorian to turn Northwest and North tonight into Tuesday morning. As it is waiting to get picked up by a front digging into the Southeast United States, it could wobble more West and center moves uncomfortably close or over the East Coast of Florida. This is the reason why everyone along the Coast of Florida remains on high alert. Also, it important to note that model guidance is confident on the projected track.
Potential Impacts to South Florida
Even though the center of the storm will not directly hit Broward, Miami-Dade or the Florida Keys, it is so powerful and will be very close to the East of Florida that some impacts are expected. Dorian’s rain-bands will be moving in at times producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and spin up isolated tornadoes.
The local Weather Service of Miami has put out special products to give us a better idea as to what type of weather conditions we can expect for winds. Miami-Dade and Florida Keys can see some areas of winds ranging between 39- 57 mph. There is a reasonable risk for Broward to see tropical storm-force winds especially along the coast. The time frame is today through Tuesday night.
Hurricane Dorian at it’s closest approach to South Florida will bring the potential of seeing sustained tropical storm-force winds through Wednesday morning for Broward.
As for Miami-Dade, occasional tropical storm-force wind gusts will possible through Tuesday evening.
What about the Florida Keys? Some gusty winds and rough seas possible, but also look for minor salt water flooding due to the extra high “high” tides through Tuesday.
Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7