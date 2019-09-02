Grand Bahama Island continues to experience catastrophic winds as Dorian inches westward. As of 11 am, Dorian is producing max winds of 155 mph, flooding rains and life-threatening storm surge. Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends in the northwestern Bahamas as it will sit over the area for another 24 hours.

The eye of #Dorian is about 112 miles from the East Coast of West Palm Beach. A rainband producing gusty winds is moving South through West #Broward. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/s5zpdVA5sj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 2, 2019

Forecast Track

The official track from The National Hurricane Center calls for Dorian to turn Northwest and North tonight into Tuesday morning. As it is waiting to get picked up by a front digging into the Southeast United States, it could wobble more West and center moves uncomfortably close or over the East Coast of Florida. This is the reason why everyone along the Coast of Florida remains on high alert. Also, it important to note that model guidance is confident on the projected track.

11am advisory: Grand Bahama Island continues to experience catastrophic winds and storm surge as #Dorian inches westward. Now a Cat 4 (155mph). @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Qcs7zhHKjx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 2, 2019

Potential Impacts to South Florida

Even though the center of the storm will not directly hit Broward, Miami-Dade or the Florida Keys, it is so powerful and will be very close to the East of Florida that some impacts are expected. Dorian’s rain-bands will be moving in at times producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and spin up isolated tornadoes.

The local Weather Service of Miami has put out special products to give us a better idea as to what type of weather conditions we can expect for winds. Miami-Dade and Florida Keys can see some areas of winds ranging between 39- 57 mph. There is a reasonable risk for Broward to see tropical storm-force winds especially along the coast. The time frame is today through Tuesday night.

There is a reasonable risk of tropical storm-force winds for eastern #Broward with occasional tropical storm-force wind gusts possible for all areas today into Tuesday night. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #StormStation @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/LGIgCYQGcY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 2, 2019

Hurricane Dorian at it’s closest approach to South Florida will bring the potential of seeing sustained tropical storm-force winds through Wednesday morning for Broward.

There is a reasonable risk of #Broward experiencing sustained tropical storm-force winds starting this evening through Wednesday morning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PE0G3es2Uf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 2, 2019

As for Miami-Dade, occasional tropical storm-force wind gusts will possible through Tuesday evening.

What about the Florida Keys? Some gusty winds and rough seas possible, but also look for minor salt water flooding due to the extra high “high” tides through Tuesday.

#FloridaKeys minor salt water flooding possible due to the king tides. Also, look for strong west-southwest winds 15-20 kts today through Tuesday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2zwPoT6eqi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 2, 2019

Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7