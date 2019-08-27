Dorian & Holiday Weekend Weather

Latest Advisory

Tropical Storm Dorian is now located over the Eastern Caribbean Sea. Tropical storm-force winds will continue to impact the Northern Windward Islands during the next several hours.

Future Track

The path that Dorian takes Wednesday night into Thursday morning will determine what will happen down the road for Florida. If it manages to survive crossing through the Greater Antilles, we could be looking at a potential tropical storms arriving some time on Sunday. Forecast track could keep changing and it is always best to stay aware with the latest developments.

What do we need to do now?

It is to early to say what impacts Tropical Storm Dorian will have on South Florida going into the holiday weekend, but the main message is stay informed in case you need to reschedule plans. Right now is the perfect time to review your hurricane preparedness plans and to make sure your hurricane supplies are fully stocked.

Watches and Warnings

Puerto Rico will be receiving the worst side of the storm in terms of wind and rain. Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning issued for the island. Also, a portion of the Dominican Republic has now been included under a Hurricane Watch.

T.S. Warning & Hurricane Watch issued for Puerto Rico. Also, Hurricane Watch was issued for portions of the Dominican Republic. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NDEX9AnB9V — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 27, 2019

South Florida Forecast Next 7 Days

Look for sizzling afternoons with storms developing through Wednesday. By the end of the week, ocean breeze returns with typical Summer weather. This means we will see overnight/morning passing showers and afternoon isolated storms. Heading into the long holiday weekend, our weather (type of conditions) will depend on what happens with Dorian currently moving through the Caribbean.

Stay informed with your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7