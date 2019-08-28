Dorian dodges land, so far

Hurricane Dorian moved over the Virgin Islands but turned northwest with the center dodging Puerto Rico, recently.

Because the hurricane remained over water, it got stronger by late Wednesday.

Advisories have been discontinued for the Caribbean Islands as the hurricane pulls away.

One of the main “forecasting factors” now involves high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean. To put it simply, if the high builds west (strengthens) the steering currents will take it toward the NW Bahamas and possibly south Florida. However, a weaker high will tend to direct the system to a higher latitude (basically farther north) probably still within the Florida peninsula.

The most recent update by the National Hurricane Center suggests slow to steady intensification ahead. There’s even a chance that Dorian could become a major hurricane prior to landfall.

Here’s the latest forecast cone. Notice how wide the 3 – 5 day cone remains. Of course, this means there’s still plenty of uncertainty over the long haul. It’s important to review your hurricane plans, as Dorian approaches Florida in the days ahead.