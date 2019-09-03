Dorian departs Bahamas, lifts north

Hurricane Dorian continues to spin northward. Impacts are still being felt over the hard-hit Northwest Bahamas (especially Grand Bahama Island). Gradually, the hurricane will impact more areas based on the current track.

The latest projected path (forecast cone) for Dorian has the system tracking generally north over time.

Over a foot of rain is possible along coastal areas of South Carolina (and even beyond, depending on the exact track). Along with flooding, there’s a serious concern for rising water. Storm surge worries will persist through the late week.

For south Florida, the direct threat from Dorian is long gone. Many areas will still continue seeing swift rain squalls before conditions improve, Thursday.