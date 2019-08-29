Dorian creeps closer

Hurricane Dorian remains over the open waters, well east of the Bahamas at this point. Throughout the day on Thursday, the system held steady with 85 mph (category 1) winds. As of 11 pm, though, the hurricane intensified to a category 2 system, with winds of 105 mph!

While it may appear close on the satellite, it’s still very far away. Several hundred miles, in fact.

The earliest impacts from Dorian may be felt in south Florida late Sunday. Of course, the system could slow down, so effects might be delayed. Preparation time is running out, especially after Saturday.

Depending on the track, Dorian could dump over a foot of rain in isolated spots.

Already this month, extra-wet conditions have been the rule in south Florida.

Here’s the latest forecast cone, based on the long range track for Hurricane Dorian (from 11 pm, Thursday). Keep monitoring potential changes in the track. This path suggests a powerful hurricane hitting Florida.