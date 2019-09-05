Dorian approaching the Carolinas

South Florida another hot day with steamy Southwest winds expected. In fact, out side of a few spotty showers and storms, the heat will be on. Highs forecast to range in the low to middle 90’s. Some areas could shatter records through Friday.
Hurricane Dorian
Dorian is a major storm and the eye-wall is very close to South Carolina. On the forecast track, it will pass near or over North Carolina tonight into Friday. By Friday morning, it should be moving away. Whatever is left of Dorian will impact Nova Scotia.
Rest of the Tropics
As we approach the peak of hurricane season, it is getting crowded. We are now monitoring three areas for development.
Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7