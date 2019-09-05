Dorian approaching the Carolinas

South Florida another hot day with steamy Southwest winds expected. In fact, out side of a few spotty showers and storms, the heat will be on. Highs forecast to range in the low to middle 90’s. Some areas could shatter records through Friday.

It will be another hot day with a lighter breeze. Make sure to stay hydrated. Temperatures could be shattering records. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ASmkHRfRGg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 5, 2019

Hurricane Dorian

Dorian is a major storm and the eye-wall is very close to South Carolina. On the forecast track, it will pass near or over North Carolina tonight into Friday. By Friday morning, it should be moving away. Whatever is left of Dorian will impact Nova Scotia.

11 am advisory: #Dorian weakens to a Cat 2 with max winds at 110 mph. Eyewall is just offshore of the Eastern Coast of South Carolina. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/338sLl5khF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 5, 2019

Rest of the Tropics

As we approach the peak of hurricane season, it is getting crowded. We are now monitoring three areas for development.

It is getting crowded… We are now watching three areas in the tropics for development. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/vQED3Brzy4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 5, 2019

