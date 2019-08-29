Dorian Aims For Florida

The track Hurricane Dorian will take depends on the Bermuda high pressure area located in the Western Atlantic Ocean.

If it is strong, Dorian will go West and directly impact South Florida. If it is weak, Dorian will get steered Northwest over North Florida.

Based on the latest forecast track, there is still uncertainty on Day 4 and 5 of where Dorian will make landfall. It is important not to focus on the icon in the middle of the forecast track, that lets us know how strong Dorian could be. The actual center could make landfall anywhere in the shaded area in red on Monday. The National Hurricane Center is stating that today is the day we will know more on exact track and timing due to the fact that the center has been over the waters longer, so the models will get a better handle on what will happen.

11am Advisory: #Dorian is moving Northwest and now forecast to be a powerful Cat 4 by the time it reaches #Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/J6Uzqs80TM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 29, 2019

Models are starting to get tightly pack together that Dorian will continue moving Northwest in the next 24 to 36 hours. Timing the turn to the West will determine again on the Bermuda high pressure building in from the Atlantic Ocean.

#Dorian forecast to impact #Florida as a major storm. Strong high pressure, means it tracks more West (So Fl). Weaker high pressure, means it tracks more Northwest (N Fl). @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/1F3AZQdIOq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 29, 2019

Dorian will be a powerful storm aiming for the East Coast of Florida. Therefore, the threat of wind and rain will be present for a good portion of the state. Right now, there is an increasing trend in seeing tropical storm-force winds (39+ mph) across Broward and Miami-Dade that ranges over 60%.

South Florida keep in mind Dorian will be a powerful hurricane and impacts will be felt all across the board. Any little shift North or South in the track will change the intensity of our weather conditions. Right now, those impacts are uncertain. What we need to do is have a plan and get our supplies. Watches and warnings will likely be issued on Friday for the state of Florida and Saturday will be our last day to finalize our prep plans before wind and rain start to move in some time on Sunday.

#Dorian will likely become a powerful storm as it approaches #Florida. Type of weather conditions South Florida can expect remains uncertain. Watches and warning likely issued by Friday. Have your supplies ready. @wsvn @7weather @flwx pic.twitter.com/uUSOnihtwQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 29, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7