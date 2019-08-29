Dorian Aims For Florida

The track Hurricane Dorian will take depends on the Bermuda high pressure area located in the Western Atlantic Ocean.
- If it is strong, Dorian will go West and directly impact South Florida.
- If it is weak, Dorian will get steered Northwest over North Florida.
Based on the latest forecast track, there is still uncertainty on Day 4 and 5 of where Dorian will make landfall. It is important not to focus on the icon in the middle of the forecast track, that lets us know how strong Dorian could be. The actual center could make landfall anywhere in the shaded area in red on Monday. The National Hurricane Center is stating that today is the day we will know more on exact track and timing due to the fact that the center has been over the waters longer, so the models will get a better handle on what will happen.
Models are starting to get tightly pack together that Dorian will continue moving Northwest in the next 24 to 36 hours. Timing the turn to the West will determine again on the Bermuda high pressure building in from the Atlantic Ocean.
Dorian will be a powerful storm aiming for the East Coast of Florida. Therefore, the threat of wind and rain will be present for a good portion of the state. Right now, there is an increasing trend in seeing tropical storm-force winds (39+ mph) across Broward and Miami-Dade that ranges over 60%.
South Florida keep in mind Dorian will be a powerful hurricane and impacts will be felt all across the board. Any little shift North or South in the track will change the intensity of our weather conditions. Right now, those impacts are uncertain. What we need to do is have a plan and get our supplies. Watches and warnings will likely be issued on Friday for the state of Florida and Saturday will be our last day to finalize our prep plans before wind and rain start to move in some time on Sunday.
Stay tuned and informed along with your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7