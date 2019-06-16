Dodging Downpours

The South Florida Rainy Season began exactly 1-month ago. At this point, it remains “alive and well” (so much so that we’re currently wetter than average). Here’s a look at the cloudy sky from the vantage point of Biscayne Bay as the evening began, on Saturday. Those clouds, along with times of rain, made for plenty of shade and a defense from the often-strong heat this time of year.

Heading into Dad’s Day the forecast looks equally cloudy and damp. Watch for times of heavy rain along with scattered to numerous thunderstorms. These will tend to drift slowly to the west (later in the day).

At the core of our weather pattern is deep tropical moisture that remains draped over the region. The moist air, in combination with instability (from a high-in-the-sky disturbance) will keep rain our chances in the likely category.

As the week continues, shower and storm chances gradually come down. Basically, they’ll go from “numerous” to more-scattered, then a bit more isolated. As chances drop, look for more extensive periods of sun and heat. It will definitely feel hotter heading into the home stretch of the week! Interestingly, it’s also the official start of the summer season (Friday June 21).