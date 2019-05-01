Disturbance Over NW Bahamas

Today is May 1st and we are a month away from the official start of hurricane season and already keeping tabs on an area producing disorganized showers and storms over the Northwestern Bahamas. It is generally moving Northwestward toward the Florida Peninsula with little development expected. We will be focusing on the heavy rains that will spread in our general direction from Thursday into Friday. Computer models are showing that we will see training bands of rain moving onshore in waves. Therefore, localized flooding possible around those vulnerable areas of South Florida. It does look like coastal locations will be receiving the most rain as this disturbance clips the region. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form through the 5 days as it pulls away from Florida.

Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7