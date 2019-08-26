Distant Dorian

The weekend was wrapping up with needed dry time (by the evening hours). Much of Sunday involved gloomy skies and on and off thunderstorms. Areas of rain were slowly drifting east and offshore, later in the day.

The recent unsettled conditions came courtesy of a low pressure system east of Florida. While it didn’t develop into a tropical depression or storm over the weekend, it still has a high potential. Regardless, no direct effects will come from it along the east coast of the United States.

The other feature in the tropics was classified on Saturday as Tropical Storm Dorian. At times, as indicated from Sunday afternoon, the tropical system sparked more thunderstorms near the center. According to the National Hurricane Center, the intensity (estimate) increased to 50 mile per hour winds. Dorian will continue tracking to the west-northwest. It’s steered by the large Atlantic high pressure to its north.

The latest Forecast cone has Dorian gradually getting stronger once over the Caribbean. More of the islands, including the Greater Antilles, will likely be impacted over the next few days. Keep in mind that the cone is subject to change and that’s especially possible since Dorian is a small and compact system. In the current track, Dorian would likely encounter high terrain (tall mountains) in Hispaniola and get knocked back dramatically in strength. On this path, and with this forecast, the Bahamas and south Florida might deal with a weakening or fractured system. There’s even a possibility, though, that Dorian could fall apart entirely, so we just need to watch.