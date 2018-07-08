Disorganized Beryl is on the Move

As of Sunday morning, Beryl is still on a path towards the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm. The center of Beryl will cross the island chain on Sunday night, and move near or south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday.

The main impacts will be tropical storm force winds across the Lesser Antilles and 1 to 4 inches of rainfall cross the Caribbean Islands. The latest forecast cone shows further weakening in the eastern Caribbean Sea by Monday afternoon.

As of the 5 am advisory on Sunday morning, Tropical Depression #3 became newly formed Tropical Storm Chris, over 100 miles off the coast of North Carolina. This system is forecast to become a hurricane by the middle of next week over the Atlantic waters as a frontal boundary blocks Chris from making landfall in the U.S.

The system will generate life-threatening surf and rip currents along the coast North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states before fizzling out in the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic by the end of the work week.

LOCAL

Expect partly sunny skies and isolated showers and afternoon inland storms through Monday. We will see a better chance of storms on Thursday and Friday as leftover deep tropical moisture from Beryl moves towards South Florida.

