A cold front is on the way Sunday night, set to unleash a new batch of cool and below average temperatures for this first week of December in South Florida.

Ahead of this front Sunday will be near-seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for highs. We’ll see more in the way of sunshine with just some patchy clouds around and a low rain chance.

Then starting tonight behind the overnight cold front will be low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across much of South Florida.

Temperatures will continue to tick down through Wednesday morning, which is when forecast lows are forecast to be the most chilly.

Meanwhile, daytime highs will fall into the low to mid 70s for the second half of the week before rebounding into the upper 70s by Friday.

The next 7 days are forecast to feature sunshine and little to no rainfall.

We could use the rainfall, though, after this November went down as the driest in 20 years in Miami when 0.34 inches fell in 2004.