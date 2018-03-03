Dip In Degrees with a Breeze

As we closed out the work week, a cold front pushed through South Florida clearing during the overnight hours.

Cool & crisp change in the air this morning. Just falling short of seasonal lows. Here's how we woke up behind the recent cold front @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/JfydukSbdj — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 3, 2018

Temps were slightly below the seasonal range as we returned to the mid 60s under clear skies. Daytime highs will take about a 10° hit from Friday’s upper 80s to the upper 70s, which is where we should be for this time of the year.

Drier and cooler air will sweep across South Florida for the rest of Saturday. Expect even more of a slip in temps by Saturday night/Sunday morning as the 50s return with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday.

Happy Saturday! Clear skies and a seasonal feel today. Even cooler temps roll in by tonight as the 50s return to South Florida @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TRdLUdmCJr — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 3, 2018

The northerly breeze will also rough up the seas this weekend. Boaters are being advised to use caution out on the water due to the Small Craft Advisory in place.

Strong winds roughing up seas. Small Craft Advisory in place this weekend. Seas building up to 7 to 12 feet @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/H6iowau8LP — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) March 3, 2018

As the week progress, we’ll be waking up in the 50s again on Monday with seasonal highs. Temps will gradually warm by the middle of the week as another cold front approaches. This will bring us a better chance of showers on Wednesday ahead of it. Behind this stronger front, models are suggesting another dip in degrees that could have some spots waking up in the 40s on Friday morning.

