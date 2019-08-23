Depression over South Florida?

There is an area of low pressure hugging the coast of Miami-Dade county with a good chance of becoming a depression this weekend.

This is just one of two areas the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is eyeing for possible development. The second is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. But lets begin with the one close to home.

Low Pressure #1

The center of the low is sitting right over the beaches of Miami-Dade. It provided for some downpours on Friday, but most of the heavy rain was either over the NW Bahamas or SW Florida.

Chances for development

NHC is giving it a 90% chance it could become a depression or a storm over the area highlighted in red thru 5 days. It could become a depression as early as Saturday. A recon plane is on stand-by for tomorrow.

Where is it headed?

Most models suggest the low will hang around South Florida for a few days before being picked up by the winds ahead of a front and pushed into the Western Atlantic early next week.

What it means for us?

The low could dump some heavy rain across the area. At least the ingredients will be present for that to happen. Even though the forecast totals are not impressive, the ground is saturated from recent rain water and any additional downpours could lead to street flooding. That will be our main concern.

Low Pressure #2

The second low is sitting over 2 thousand miles away from South Florida, and just over 1 thousand miles from the Lesser Antilles. It will continue to move west over the next few days.

Chances for growth

NHC is giving it a 70% chance that it could become a depression / storm over the next 5 days in the area highlighted in red. It could become a depression this weekend and be near the islands by the middle of next week.

Latest Models

High pressure will push the low west. Some models slow the system making a turn back on itself. Others suggest the high will weaken allowing it to make an early turn north missing the islands, while most keep it on a steady track towards the Lesser Antilles. Everyone across the islands should monitor closely.

We’ll keep watching