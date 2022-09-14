Tropical Depression develops over the Tropical Atlantic about 800 miles East of the Leeward Islands. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of hours and the depression should become a Tropical Storm by the name of Fiona tonight.

On the forecast track, the system could move near or over portions of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola this weekend and early next week, bringing heavy rainfall and some wind impacts to these areas.

Tropical Storm Watches could be issued for some islands later today and they should closely monitor the progress of the depression.

For now, it is too early to tell whether this system will impact the United States, so make sure to watch your Storm Station for the latest.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7