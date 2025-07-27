Happy Sunday, July 27, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. High pressure, together with dry air and a layer of Saharan Dust, kept South Florida quiet throughout the entire weekend. High temperatures reached the low 90s each afternoon (which is typical) and even though there is still dust across the region, it is evident that the dust is thinning as it wasn’t as hazy today as it was in previous days. And as we work our way into the start of the work week, South Florida will notice the dust continuing to thin out. This should help provide relief to those with allergies and respiratory illnesses.

The start of the work week does bring some changes to the forecast. As mentioned above, the layer of Saharan dust across the region will continue to thin out and move away. This means that moisture will slowly try to creep back into the forecast. So different from what we saw over the weekend, on Monday South Florida could see a few more showers in the forecast. The good news is that we’re not talking about torrential downpours but more so, South Florida will see spotty showers pushing through the area from time to time. Winds will still remain on the lighter side (so to speak) so temperatures will be on the steamy side in the mid to low 90s. Feels-like temperatures will once again be in the 100s for some.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern looks to remain very similar. While South Florida won’t be completely dry, rain chances will still remain on the lower end. An area of high pressure will keep things quiet for the foreseeable future. And while tiny pockets of moisture occasionally reach the area, our rain chances will remain below average between 10% to 30% throughout much of the work week. Very light south winds return by the middle of the work week, which means our afternoon high temperatures may easily reach the mid 90s for many South Florida locations, especially inland locations. And with very high humidity, feels-like temperatures will easily reach the mid 100s. Wouldn’t be surprised to see heat advisories issued at some point throughout the upcoming work week. Please use proper precautions if spending significant time outdoors!

Have a great week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

