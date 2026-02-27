It’s a foggy — and in some spots smoky — start to the day across inland South Florida. Dense fog has developed overnight, and when you mix that with smoke from the National and Regal fires, visibility has dropped dramatically in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of inland South Florida through 9am.

Once the fog clears, it turns warm quickly. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday brings a slightly better chance for storms as a front gets closer and deeper moisture moves in. There’s even a small window for a storm or two Saturday afternoon, especially across East coast areas.

By Sunday, rain chances begin to go down as the front pushes through. Early next week looks quieter overall, with a return to a breezy East wind and temperatures staying warm — 70’s near the East coast and 80s inland.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7