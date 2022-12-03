A great stretch of weather continues across South Florida as we welcome the first weekend of December. The past couple of days have been breezy courtesy of a weak front that passed through our area Thursday night, but the breeze will gradually let go this weekend. This breeze will continue to lead to hazardous marine conditions and a high rip current risk at the east coast beaches this Saturday. Besides the breeze, it’s going to be great this weekend with both Saturday and Sunday featuring generally sunny skies, high temperatures a few degrees above average in the low to mid 80s and low to moderate humidity levels.

Temperatures are forecast to drop several degrees tonight compared to lows over the past week or two. Much of mainland South Florida is expected to see lows in the upper 60s to around 70F and in the low 70s in the Keys courtesy of a northerly wind developing overnight. This will still be a few degrees above average but some relief from the mid 70s we’ve been waking up to frequently over the past month. Similar wake-up temperatures will follow through Tuesday morning, too.

Following this weekend, high pressure will remain our dominant weather feature in the extended period, parking itself near Florida and providing mostly dry and sunny conditions and temperatures slightly above average through at least Friday.