Deep Moisture Lingers

The jet stream brought a front into the Eastern United States and models have it stalling across the Southeast through Friday. This will keep tropical moisture trapped over the region and our rain chances high. Therefore, look for developing showers and storms with the daytime heat starting inland and moving slowly towards the coastal communities. Some of the storms could be strong producing gusty winds over 45 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Street flooding could happen around South Florida problem spots.

Moisture is hung up over South #Florida with a stalled front to the North. Slow-moving storms likely in the afternoon starting inland & marching towards the coast. W/SW steering winds will help temps. soar into the 90's. Feeling hotter! @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/cOvF6KLRws — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 5, 2020

Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7