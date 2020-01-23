Deep Chill Over

What a difference a day makes. The deep chill is over as temperatures are running a good 15 degrees warmer. However, they ranged in the mid to upper 50’s.

NOT AS COLD- Temperatures are running 10-15 degrees warmer in comparison to yesterday. Now in the upper 50's. You will still need to sport around a jacket or sweater. Also, grab an umbrella! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/RuiRlbTxsR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 23, 2020

Due to some showers/cool rain air, fog developed and was patchy to dense in some areas of South Florida. Around the Florida Keys it dropped to the point that a Dense Marine Fog Advisory was issued from the bayside to Gulf waters.

Look forward to nice average pattern through Saturday. By the evening, another cold front will arrive to cool the air down once again. Not as strong as this last one and likely to cross through with little fanfare. We are not expecting rain. The rain will come Sunday night into Monday.

AVERAGE DAY- Temperatures will bounce to average values this afternoon through Friday. Only small chance of seeing a spotty shower. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Q0bSw5LeNm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 23, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7