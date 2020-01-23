Deep chill departs

Our south Florida “cold blast” has peaked. On Wednesday morning, we woke up to the coldest air we’ve felt since December 2010! Miami had a low of 40-degrees while Ft. Lauderdale dropped into the upper 30’s. Also, numerous inland areas saw temperatures fall into the rare 30’s.

Into Thursday morning, it simply won’t be as chilly. Clouds will work in tandem with a wind shift to keep temperatures mainly in the 50’s. By Thursday afternoon, then, onshore winds will help boost readings into the 70’s (something we haven’t seen since early this week, on Monday).

The weather map (for Thursday) shows several now-distant features. Low pressure is currently well to our east. It originally was a culprit in stirring up strong winds across the region. Wind speeds will now, gradually settle back as we close out the week.

Looking ahead, we’re already tracking the next cold front. It is forecast to move into Florida on Saturday with extra clouds (and isolated showers).

Behind the cold front we’re only expecting “modest cooling” since the front is quite week. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average going into the start of next week.