A very unsettled and windy rest of the week is ahead for South Florida as the cold front that crossed through early Monday morning lifted back to the north toward the area as a stalled front.

This will lead to more moisture in place and therefore times of rain and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Sunday.

As far as rain is concerned, storms will become more widespread as Wednesday progresses with heavy rain possible in spots. Rain chances will be up to an 80% chance along with plenty of clouds and highs only in the mid 70s.

A Flood Watch is in effect through at least tomorrow for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties due to the risk for ponding and flooding in some areas due to the heavy rain potential.

Along with the rain will be the concern from strong winds. It will be windy through this weekend, with the strongest of the winds currently forecast to take place Thursday into Thursday night and on Saturday. Gusts could be as strong as 50 mph near the coast.

There is also a Wind Advisory also in effect through at least Thursday due to the strong winds for coastal Miami-Dade and Broward.

On Thursday and Friday, rain will remain in the forecast at times. Thursday is expected to be relatively drier compared to Wednesday and Friday but it won’t be completely dry and it will still be cloudy, windy and dreary regardless.

Now by the weekend, the next phase of this wet weather pattern commences as a developing area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico tracks to the north and east toward and then across the state of Florida.

The exact track and timing of this low remains uncertain, so therefore the timing of the rain this weekend is still not set in stone and that will also have an effect on rainfall totals.

At this time, we are expecting Saturday to be the wetter half of the weekend with rain chances back up to an 80% chance. Heavy rain is appearing fairly likely and there will even be the risk for isolated strong storms.

Scattered showers and storms will still be possible Sunday but conditions will trend drier as the day progresses, with sunshine and dry weather likely by Monday.

Through this weekend, a widespread 4-8 inches of rainfall is expected with isolated heavier totals.

Based off this current forecast, much of South Florida may receive an entire winters-worth of rain in just a matter of days!