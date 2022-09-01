What to Expect

Overnight/morning coastal shower possible leading to a steamy Summer afternoon. Some storms likely to form favoring inland locations.

By the weekend, models are trending drier (not completely) with breezy conditions along the coast.

Marine conditions may be choppy with a high rip current risk at area beaches.

Today in The Tropics

Showers and storms continue to increase in organization with a low pressure area East of the Lesser Antilles. A Tropical Depression is likely to form in a day or so while it moves slowly West-Northwest.

Low pressure 800 miles West-Southwest of the Azores could become a Tropical Depression today while drifting Eastward. No threat to land.

Broad low pressure over and to the North of Cape Verde Islands remains poorly organized. It could become a short-lived system before moving through cooler waters. Heavy rains to spread across the islands.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7