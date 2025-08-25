Our current weather pattern is not a surprise to anyone. It’s right on cue with being in the thick of the south Florida Rainy Season! Along those lines, August ranks in the top 3 for wettest months of the year, on average. The only difference now (a small one) is that most of our rain is still contained within a certain window of time. Because of an offshore flow (west to east) we’re seeing the “main rain” happening during the mid-day and afternoon hours. After Dark? Most everything winds down and we’re left with a simple, steamy night. This setup will continue for Monday. On Tuesday, then, a switch in steering will have us reverting back to a more-typical flow off of the Atlantic. Some of our forecast models also show the potential for briefly drier air trying to build-in from Tuesday into Wednesday. If it happens, it won’t last. We may just see fewer downpours during the midweek before more rain ramps up, again, later in the week.

As these last days of August come and go, many of us will be thinking ahead to the Labor Day weekend. It’s often a wet holiday weekend for south Florida and there’s every reason to believe that it could be that way, again. The reason is mostly due to a front expected to stall to our north. While that boundary sets up over Florida, it’ll merge with lots of existing moisture from the tropics. This combination of a disturbance (nearby Front) and deep moisture will likely mean another stretch of wet and unsettled weather. For now, we’re forecasting a high likelihood of having to combat rain during the holiday weekend. Hopefully, we’ll be able to squeeze out some favorable hours with some sun and drying, but the general outlook involves drenching rain. Stay tuned.

