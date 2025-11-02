Daylight Saving Time has come to an end so hopefully you set your clocks back an hour this Sunday morning. Sunrise and sunset times are now an hour earlier at around 6:30AM and 5:45PM, respectively.

Back to the weather… we’re at that time of the year when each day can vary when it comes to weather conditions and it’s mainly due to fronts that move through South Florida.

This week, a front moves through during the day Monday. Ahead of that front for our Sunday, expect increasing clouds with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. That will also coincide with a rising rain chance, with isolated showers in the afternoon and then the potential for thunderstorms in spots during the evening hours. There will even be the low potential for pockets of flooding depending on how these possible storms materialize.

Monday morning, the front will sweep through from the northwest. This will lead to breezy conditions but the forecast cooling will lag behind. Temperatures on Monday will still be warm, reaching the low to mid 80s along with moderate humidity levels. Sky conditions will involve sunshine but also periods of cloudiness and a stray shower.

It’s not until Tuesday when it briefly turns cooler. Lows will be in the widespread 60s and highs in the low 80s. It will turn cloudier at times beginning Tuesday as an onshore wind quickly builds in behind the front, making for this very short dip in degrees.

That onshore breeze will persist through the rest of the week with more clouds than sunshine expected and mild, near-typical temperatures (lows in low 70s and highs in mid 80s). Perhaps some moisture sneaks in at times, so occasional showers will be possible, especially late-week.