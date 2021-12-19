Just as the “holiday hustle” ramps up, it’s a wet and unsettled pattern for south Florida. If you’ve spent any amount of time outdoors, you’ve surely noticed that it’s uncharacteristically steamy for December. The higher humidity can be attributed to a southerly air flow and tropical moisture that remains in place. Forecast models show a high chance of rain on Sunday, with showers potentially arriving in two basic rounds (one in the morning and the other during the afternoon). A few heavy downpours will certainly be possible although more of the activity will be of “light and scattered variety”.

This soupy-type set up is likely to hold until we get a cold front to sweep it away. Yes, there is a “now-distant” front that will likely do the job, but we’ll have to wait until the middle of the week for the weather change. Looking ahead, after Sunday’s showers, we should be able to squeeze out a break in the rain activity during much of Monday. Will it still feel extra warm and muggy? Yes, indeed. Temperatures will continue to run about 5-degrees warmer than usual during the day and 10-degrees above average, at night! The cold front that will provide relief is expected to slow down over north and central Florida between Monday and Tuesday. What’s the hold-up? A low pressure disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico will be “riding the front” and moving northeast during that time frame. As a result, very unsettled conditions over the region could allow for strong thunderstorms (and severe weather cannot be ruled out, especially Tuesday). Finally, once the low crosses the Florida peninsula and heads into the Atlantic, we’ll likely see a southward push from the cold front. Upper steering winds will send the boundary across all of south Florida, early Wednesday morning. Then, the noticeable changes will include lower humidity, an end to the recent rainy stretch, and cooler air arriving from the north. The cooling will likely peak Thursday morning with widespread lows in the 50’s! Of course, the Christmas holiday takes place at the end of the week, and there’s good agreement that the weather will cooperate nicely. Lingering high pressure will provide plenty of dry time with clear skies and pleasant temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.