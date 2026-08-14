Hot and Mostly Dry Friday

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90’s, but humidity will make it feel much hotter. Peak heat indices could reach 105° to 109°, resulting in Moderate to Major HeatRisk across parts of South Florida.

Rain chances remain very low along the east coast, around 10%, with any isolated afternoon activity favoring inland areas and Southwest Florida.

More Storms Saturday

Moisture increases Friday night into Saturday as a weak tropical wave moves through the Florida Straits.

Another surge of Saharan dust and drier air arrives late Saturday into Sunday, helping to lower rain chances again.

Heat Sticks Around

The heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Strong high pressure will remain a dominant feature into next week, with heat indices potentially reaching 105 to 108 or higher each afternoon.

Moisture should gradually increase again early next week, allowing afternoon storm chances to slowly return, mainly across the interior and Southwest Florida.

Tropics Update

In the tropics, Invest 92L is about 400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and has become less organized. Increasing wind shear and dry air have lowered its development chances to 20%. Regardless of development, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles Friday night and Saturday.

Farther east, Invest 94L remains an area to watch. The tropical wave has a 30% chance of development over the next 48 hours and 50% over seven days. A tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend as the system moves west to west-northwest across the tropical Atlantic.

Neither system poses an immediate threat to South Florida, but we’ll continue to monitor the tropics closely.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7