Dangerous Dorian

Forecast Track

Models haven’t had a good handle on Dorian’s exact track. Although most of South Florida is not under the cone of concern, please don’t let your guard down. Hurricane Dorian will be a powerful storm moving slowly over the Northwestern Bahamas Sunday into Monday. It will slow down considerably over the islands producing devastating impacts. Timing the turn to the Northwest and then North will be tricky and Dorian could come close or even make landfall along the East Coast of Florida. That is why we are not completely in the clear here in Broward and Miami-Dade. Tropical Storm-force winds, heavy rainfall from outer bands and storm surge flooding could be possible. Some sort of watches and warning will likely be required for Palm Beach County later today.

11am advisory: Most of South Florida is out of the cone. However, T.S. winds, storm surge & rainfall flooding still possible with #Dorian so close. It is stronger with winds up to 150mph. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/yTIvyD1Lp6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 31, 2019

Computer Models

Model guidance has shifted more to the East and that is why we have had another change in the track. Keep in mind systems never travel in a straight line and any little change in steering pattern could mean more, less or no impacts at all to the state of Florida.

Another change is coming. Latest model runs are indicating a shift to the East. Could #Dorian just stay offshore #Florida? Next advisory will be at 11am. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/CYWKsy4rYV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 31, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7