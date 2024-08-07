A hazy, hot and humid Wednesday is in store for South Florida with a Heat Advisory in effect for all locations due to peak feels-like temperatures forecast to reach as high as 105-110F this afternoon.

We can thank an expansive heat dome over much of the southern US along with a wind out of the southwest, leading to high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

The heat will stick around the rest of this week, too, with highs hovering in the mid 90s and heat indicies in the mid to upper 100s.

For our Wednesday, besides some isolated, passing showers, there will be lots of dry time with patchy clouds in the forecast.

Tropical Storm Debby is actually helping steer in drier air, making for these low rain chances today.

Rain chances will be slightly higher with scattered showers and storms possible on Thursday and Friday, however, as there will be a little bit more moisture in place along with that southwest wind.

A pattern change then takes place this weekend with an onshore breeze returning. This will favor the chance for a few morning showers, then afternoon storms primarily across inland zones.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Debby is now located over the Atlantic Ocean near South Carolina and it is forecast to make a second landfall by tomorrow morning in the state.

Debby will then track toward the Northeast while transitioning into a post-tropical storm, dumping heavy rainfall across that part of the country too.

There is also a tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for potential development but it only has a 10% chance of forming.