Unfortunately, South Florida is looking at damp and dreary conditions this weekend. I do want to point out, it won’t be a washout but it will definitely be on the unsettled side with the anytime risk for showers and storms along with mostly cloudy skies. The silver lining is if you’re not a fan of the heat, temperatures will have a tough time hitting 90F, which is typical for late-August.

We can blame a tropical wave that has passed through South Florida early this morning, and with a wave comes deep, tropical moisture. This along with a stalled front and upper low to our north will make conditions favorable for storms, including isolated strong storms. Isolated areas of flooding will also be a concern this weekend given the heavy rain potential on top of the already wet grounds from storms this week.

For our Saturday, expect a few morning showers and storms to become more widespread during the early to mid afternoon hours. Several rounds of rain and storms are expected. It’s not until the evening when much of this activity should wane as the onshore wind pushes it toward the west coast.

Sunday should be fairly similar although I think the morning and midday time frame will feature the highest rain chances before it tapers off gradually during the afternoon hours.

So if you’re thinking about outdoor plans this weekend, the morning and evening will be best on Saturday and the late-afternoon and evening on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, conditions should feature some more sunshine and lower rain chances. It definitely won’t be dry but an onshore wind will promote the chance for a few morning showers followed by afternoon, inland storms. It could turn wetter as we approach next weekend, however, although that is still far out in time for an accurate weather forecast.