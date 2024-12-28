The final weekend of 2024 will end on a damp and dreary note, unfortunately, with plenty of clouds and scattered showers expected through the course of the weekend.

Moisture is essential trapped across South Florida and is waiting on a front to near Monday to eventually start to wipe that moisture out of the region.

It’s can’t come fast enough, though, and will therefore put a damper on at least some of your outdoor plans these next couple days. At least it won’t be a washout but raingear would be necessary to have as you venture outside.

For our Saturday, expect passing, scattered light to moderate rain showers throughout much of the day along with a stronger breeze out of the southeast. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 70s throughout the day.

A bit more dry time is forecast for Sunday but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, especially during the second half of the day.

By the start of next week, a weak front will approach but it won’t clear through. This front will help to usher in some drier air at least, leading to isolated rain chances and more sunshine for the final couple days of 2024.

It’s not until New Year’s Day on Wednesday when a cold front arrives, leading to sunshine, dry conditions and cooler temperatures for the rest of next week!