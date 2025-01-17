An area of low pressure we’ve been monitoring throughout the week is making its closest approach to South Florida this Friday, leading to mostly cloudy skies and higher rain chances to end the work week.

It’s not expected to be a complete washout this Friday but dry time will be limited, especially midday, as passing light to moderate rain showers infiltrate the area. That will hold temperatures down to the low 70s, which is a few degrees below average.

There is even the potential for some heavier pockets of rain, especially across the Florida Keys today.

The showers will linger into tonight before clearing out just in time for the holiday weekend!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday along with a nice breeze out of the southwest. That wind direction will aid in warmer temperatures with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and then the mid 80s on Sunday.

Late in the day Sunday, the next front will arrive, which will usher in a broken line of showers after sunset.

Behind that front, unfortunately it won’t be sunny. Instead, it will actually usher in wetter and cloudier times for the early to middle part of next week.

That means for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, mostly cloudy skies are expected along with the potential for some showers.

Temperatures will be milder, however, with fluctuating highs in the 70s and lows generally in the 60s. There does remain the potential for lows in the 50s, especially Monday and Wednesday mornings, though.