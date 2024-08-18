It is summertime after all in South Florida! August is one of our rainiest months and each day over the next week will feature a medium chance for seeing some rain and thunderstorms.

We’re not talking about a washout at all, but just be prepared for the occasional shower or storm throughout the week with the rain chance up to a 40-60% chance.

Side note: a rare Blue Supermoon will peak on Monday and should be visible given the forecast weather conditions both tonight and Monday night!

For our Sunday, a fizzling front lingers across the Florida Keys, which was responsible for the extra clouds and storms there yesterday.

Today won’t be more different with increasing clouds throughout the day with scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon across mainland areas. At least temperatures will remain seasonable with highs near 90F.

Don’t get used to it, though! Highs return to the mid 90s early to mid week as a southwest wind flow returns, which favors above average temperatures in South Florida.

With moisture still in place, this will favor the daily risk for seeing those midday/afternoon, scattered storms tracking in from our west.

That southwest flow should fade by Friday with the Atlantic breeze returning ahead of a tropical wave. If the moisture holds with this wave, then rain chances may turn even higher to start next weekend on Saturday.

Tracking Ernesto

Ernesto was downgraded to a tropical storm north of Bermuda overnight, but it is forecast to at least briefly intensify once again into a hurricane before affecting southeastern Newfoundland Monday night as a hurricane or strong tropical storm. Beyond then, we can say goodbye to Ernesto while the rest of the Atlantic remains quiet!