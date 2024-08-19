A front is set to stall around North-Central and that will leave our wind flow out of the Southwest through midweek. This will maintain a moisture rich environment, so daily storms possible moving from West to East will be highly likely.

By Thursday, the front fades and high pressure tries to gain control from the Western Atlantic to allow winds to turn off the ocean. This should helps storms that develop with the daytime heat to favor inland areas. However, by the end of the week and into the weekend, we will be wave watching to see if additional rains make it into South Florida. For now, we are maintaining a seasonable rain chance in the forecast.

Today in the Tropics: Tracking Ernesto

Ernesto remains a hurricane and it is a little stronger. Dangerous beach conditions continue along the U.S. East coast and Atlantic Canada through early this week. It is likely going to lose tropical characteristics by Tuesday over cooler waters.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7