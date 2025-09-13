Happy Saturday, September 13, 2025, South Florida!



Hopefully everyone had a great week despite the unsettled weather that we have endured every single day. South Florida has been stuck in a stormy weather pattern all week long. And unfortunately, we had a very similar situation last week as a Front stalled across the region and left a daily dose of rain and thunderstorms. That was the case this week as well. Another Front stalled nearby and kept our area warm and muggy with a good amount of rain each day. This morning it was evident that South Florida was still seeing the same soggy set up as there were showers surrounding South Florida before the sun even came up.

The start of the weekend (today) shouldn’t be as stormy or soggy as we’ve seen in previous days. With that said, there will still be a chance for passing showers as the day goes on as a front remains nearby. However, it should move further away as the day goes on. Along the front, an area of low pressure has developed over the Atlantic and that should cause our wind pattern to veer out of the north to northeast. So showers later this afternoon should be moving from north to south. Be sure to have your umbrellas with you in case you do encounter a shower while you are out and about with your weekend plans. Cloud cover, unfortunately, will stick around throughout the day and with a wind coming out of the north, our high temperatures will mostly be in the upper 80s.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South Florida for the rest of the weekend. The front that’s been over us since early this week, we finally get enough of a push to move further away from South Florida. Unfortunately, this Front will not be giving South Florida a cool down. However, with that above-mentioned area of low pressure still sitting off of our coastline, a North wind will stick around for the end of the weekend and into early next week. And with that Front finally out of our way, North winds will tap into drier air and bring it in our direction. (That might even begin as early as tonight!)

Looking ahead into next week, while there will still be a chance for isolated showers through the first half of the work week, South Florida will continue to dry out as an offshore area of low pressure helps funnel in drier air from the north. We will finally see brighter skies ahead. More sunshine and less rain, though, means warmer temperatures in the low 90s. Then things begin to change for us once again. Those slightly drier days will be short-lived as rain looks to ramp up by the middle to end of next week. For now, let’s just enjoy the slight improvement that’s coming soon to South Florida!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

