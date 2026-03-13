South Florida is heading into a much more active weather pattern as a stalled front and deeper moisture settle over the region. This setup will help spark scattered to numerous showers and storms today and again on Saturday.

Several ingredients are coming together to support stronger storms. That means some storms could produce strong wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Rainfall totals will vary quite a bit. Many areas may only see around half an inch to an inch, but localized spots could see much heavier rain in a short time. If storms repeatedly move over the same location, quick flooding could occur. Over the next 7 days, 2- 5 inches of rain possible and this will help with the current drought.

Temperatures will stay warm with highs mainly in the low 80’s, with some interior areas reaching the mid 80’s.

Looking ahead, the unsettled pattern continues into Sunday and Monday with more rounds of showers and storms possible. A stronger cold front is expected to move through by Tuesday, bringing cooler air with highs dropping into the 70’s and lows in the 60’s later in the week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified