Happy Saturday, May 31, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice week. South Florida ended the work week on a mostly quiet note but it all depended on where exactly in South Florida you were. Those along the coast and even many metro areas remained quiet on Friday afternoon with steamy conditions and some late-day cloud cover. However, inland areas of South Florida such as Western Broward and Miami Dade experienced a few late afternoon downpours to round out the week. Truth is, many South Florida locations probably would have seen more rain on Friday afternoon had it not been for a very thin layer of dry Saharan dust across the region, which suppressed rain and storm development for many. This morning conditions were quiet but they were quite warm with widespread temperatures in the 80s across South Florida and increasing clouds spreading across the area from a line of rain & thunderstorms near Central Florida.

Today South Florida will see a mixed bag of weather. While most of the area will enjoy dry time through the first half of the day, there looks to be a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms across South Florida this afternoon. A weak front will be moving into the region, which will bring showers and thunderstorms across South Florida. At the same time, a lingering layer of Saharan dust may act as a cap from allowing showers and storms to become more widespread. With that said, sometimes the thin Saharan dust can only hold the rain off for so long. Those closest to the front (areas to the north) will likely see the best chance of showers and thunderstorms. And with any thunderstorms that do develop, we have the possibility of seeing them turn strong to severe. Again, the best chance for seeing strong to severe thunderstorms, will be north the farther north you go.

Looking ahead, South Florida will continue to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis as a front remains stalled across the region. With a steering flow out of the west southwest, thunderstorms will favor the East Coast during the afternoon. Heading into early next week, the weather pattern will remain unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mix each day. However, a thicker layer of Saharan dust may reach the region by the middle of the work week, which could once again cut off the potential for widespread rain. So during the next 5-7 days, South Florida will basically be experiencing a battle between moisture and the very dry Saharan dust. I would keep that rain gear with you just in case.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

