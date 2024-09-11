Well we sure got our fair share of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, and similar conditions are in store this Wednesday as tropical moisture and a northwest wind flow remain in place.

For the morning this Wednesday, there will be sunshine and isolated downpours. This will allow for highs to reach about 90F. Then during the afternoon, scattered to numerous showers and storms will erupt and will get steered toward the east coast metro. Several rounds of storms will be possible through this evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10AM through 7PM today for the Florida Keys.

Not much changes Thursday with more clouds than sunshine and afternoon storms. Activity should turn a bit more scattered Friday but afternoon showers and storms will still be possible.

Now over the weekend, there will be drier air attempting to filter in from the north. Unfortunately, it seems that moisture will linger across South Florida though, and that will keep storm chances in the forecast then and into early next week. Highs for the foreseeable future will hover in the low 90s.

In the tropics, there are four areas to watch for potential tropical development over the next seven days, none of which are a concern to South Florida.

There is also Hurricane Francine over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico which is forecast to make landfall on the Louisiana coastline by this evening as a Category 2 hurricane.