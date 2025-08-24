It sure ended up being a soupy and stormy, damp and dreary Saturday afternoon across South Florida and fairly similar conditions are ahead this Sunday.

Once again, if you’re trying to make plans outside, the morning will be ideal with low rain chances and times of sunshine. That will allow for temperatures to quickly heat up into the low 90s across most locations.

Then by the afternoon, it will turn mostly cloudy with times of storms and rain. Some of this activity will be heavy so an isolated flood risk will be present.

By tonight, expect drier conditions besides a lingering shower or storm under mostly cloudy skies.

Now for the early to mid week time frame, conditions will turn a bit drier as some minor changes take place. Essentially the stalled front over northern Florida will fizzle and head east, allowing for some drier air to seep in. With that said, it still won’t be completely dry.

Monday will feature sunshine and then scattered afternoon storms, especially across northern locations. Then it turns drier Tuesday with just an isolated rain chance.

For the rest of the week, winds will become a bit more onshore, thus allowing for our typical summertime weather pattern to return. That means some morning showers by the coast will evolve into scattered afternoon storms, especially inland.

At the same time, rain chances will gradually ramp up late in the week and into the Labor Day weekend as moisture levels increase again.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Fernand formed southeast of Bermuda Saturday afternoon over the western Atlantic Ocean. Fernand is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda tonight into Monday but little impact is expected there as it passes to the east. This will be a short-lived storm, likely falling apart by midweek over the open waters.

Farther south, a tropical wave is approaching the Lesser Antilles as it travels west toward the Caribbean Sea. This area has a 40% chance of development and will bring some showers and gusty winds to some of the islands early week regardless of development. It’s not a worry for the US at this time — or potentially ever — but this time of the year, every feature is worth watching.