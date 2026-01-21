Following an early week chill, windy conditions and a gray and gloomy Wednesday, more changes are on tap for the rest of this week in South Florida.

One of the main drivers for the wind is distant high pressure over the Atlantic and a weak, stalled front nearby. As that high moves farther away, the winds will gradually relax the rest of the week, making for a big improvement compared to this Wednesday, when winds gusted up to around 30 mph for many locations.

Overnight tonight, that lessening breeze paired with moisture from the nearby front will continue to provide mostly cloudy skies and areas of showers. Lows will be mild in the upper 60s.

Then on Thursday, expect additional opportunities for rain, which will be measurable at least in some spots. There will be the anytime risk for scattered showers and downpours during the day. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun, but any of that sun we do get should help warm temperatures up and into the upper 70s.

By Friday, skies will continue to follow a clearing trend and as a result, temperatures should be a touch warmer, topping off into the low 80s. An isolated shower or storm chance will exist.

It’s not until the weekend when we turn fairly quiet in South Florida with warm temperatures, more sunshine and mostly dry conditions!

This will be quite the opposite of what a large portion of the country will be dealing with this weekend as a very impactful winter storm moves through with snow and ice.

Eventually, that storm system will send a cold front our way, crossing through the area on Monday and ushering in a drop in temperatures in its wake for Tuesday.