The stretch of sunshine and dry conditions across South Florida is starting to come to an end as rain chances dramatically ramp up starting this Friday.

Thursday has offered somewhat of a preview of this chance with passing, small showers and downpours across parts of the area.

We sure do need the rain! Rainfall remains in a deficit with an expanding and worsening drought across all of South Florida.

The main reason for the upcoming showers and storms is a series of fronts reaching and stalling near South Florida. The first front arrives on Friday, stalling right on top of the area before lifting back toward the north while drawing up more moisture for the weekend.

This will result in scattered showers and downpours on Friday, especially in the afternoon hours. Otherwise, it will still be warm and humid despite the front.

Then over the weekend, both days will feature scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance for rain both days over the weekend will be during the late-morning through mid-afternoon hours as a wind out of the south-southeast eventually pushes much of the activity toward the west coast by late in the day.

Isolated strong to severe storms containing intense winds and small hail can’t be ruled out.

Even into early next week, times of rain and thunderstorms can be expected, with a widespread 2-4 inches of much-needed rainfall currently forecast. Where any heavy rainfall occurs, flooding could develop.

By Tuesday, a stronger front will arrive and push through the area. This will result in milder highs and cool lows by mid next week.

The tricky part with this next front, however, is that moisture could lag behind, so while the front is forecast to move through, rain and cloud cover will still be possible in its wake mid next week.