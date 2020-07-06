Daily Afternoon Heat & Storms

Local Forecast

Moisture is being dragged into Florida from the Caribbean due to our steering winds out of the South-Southwest. This will keep our weather active each day this week. Therefore, look for above average temperatures in the 90’s (feeling like the 100’s) with scattered to numerous showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out.

DEEPER MOISTURE will be moving in from the Caribbean over the next few days as light South-Southwest steering winds continue. Look for afternoon heat & scattered to numerous showers & storms each afternoon. A few could be strong. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/h01LwEUSV3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 6, 2020

Tropics Update

Tropical Storm Edouard is racing quickly into the cold waters of the Northern Atlantic. It will likely fall apart later today or tonight. No threat to land.

5AM ADVISORY- Tropical Storm #Edouard is moving quickly Northeastward and expected to become post-tropical later today or tonight. No threat to land. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XMIQowAOWP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 6, 2020

A small area of low pressure had moved inland over the Florida Panhandle. Some models having moving back over water near the Carolina’s on Wednesday or Thursday. Conditions could be favorable for growth. It has a medium chance to develop through the next 5 days.

TODAY IN THE TROPICS- Low pressure inland over #Florida Panhandle could move back over water Wed/Thur. Some development possible close to the Carolinas. Wave E of Windward Islands has small chance to form. #Edouard likely to fall apart later today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/L4ZfTNxO2n — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 6, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7