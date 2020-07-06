Daily Afternoon Heat & Storms

Local Forecast
Moisture is being dragged into Florida from the Caribbean due to our steering winds out of the South-Southwest. This will keep our weather active each day this week. Therefore, look for above average temperatures in the 90’s (feeling like the 100’s) with scattered to numerous showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out.
Tropics Update
Tropical Storm Edouard is racing quickly into the cold waters of the Northern Atlantic. It will likely fall apart later today or tonight. No threat to land.
A small area of low pressure had moved inland over the Florida Panhandle. Some models having moving back over water near the Carolina’s on Wednesday or Thursday. Conditions could be favorable for growth. It has a medium chance to develop through the next 5 days.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7