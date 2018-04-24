Crossing cold front

We’ve been watching a slowing and weakening cold front. It was entering the region late Wednesday but started losing its punch south of Lake Okeechobee. Storms managed to hold together into Palm Beach County, but most thunderstorms fell apart before reaching the rest of south Florida. Our rain chance will be greatly reduced on Wednesday as drier air filters in from the northwest. The main weather change will be lower humidity readings (even though temperatures won’t slide much, behind the front). High pressure will rebuild throughout the middle of the week and that will make for pleasant weather! The high is now centered over the western Gulf of Mexico but it will tend to sag south and weaken by the weekend. Expect seasonal type conditions. That may be a welcome trend since Wednesday was so hot and summer-like. Ft. Lauderdale hit 91-degrees (Wednesday) which was the hottest reading of the year, so far. By the way, even hotter was Pembroke Pines and West Kendall as both soared to 93 degrees on Wednesday afternoon! Over the next several days, expect consistent highs in the lower to middle 80’s with nighttime lows near 70.