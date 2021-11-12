Showers and isolated storms will increase in coverage through the day and linger through tonight.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times producing gusty winds in excess of 35 mph. Flooding, in spots possible.

A series of fronts move in this weekend. The first one crosses through early Saturday, so scattered showers possible across the area until the front pushes Southward.

By Sunday, a second front will enter South Florida unnoticed. We will start the with sunny skies, mild temperatures and low humidity. However, overnight into Monday morning, cooler air settles in.

The return to crisp and fresh Fall weather will be in store for South Florida with overnight/morning lows in the low 60’s (few areas hitting the upper 50’s inland) with highs in the upper 70’s through midweek.

WET AT TIMES- Showers & storm chances are rising early this morning from the South to the North. Look forward to plenty of clouds & humidity, with showers & isolated storms for the rest of Friday.

Advisories:

Street Flood Advisory in effect for a portion of the Middle Florida Keys including Marathon extended until 8:45 am.

Street Flood Advisory in effect between Cudjoe Key and Baypoint in the Lower Florida Keys until 8:45 am.

STREET FLOOD ADVISORY issued for a portion of the Lower Florida Keys until 8:45 am. Up to 3 inches of rain have already fallen. Upper Sugarloaf Key, Sugarloaf Key & Cudjoe Key could experience flooding.

Coastal Flood Advisory for portions of the Upper Florida Keys was extended until 11 am. Water levels continue higher than normal.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

