COULD MOTHER’S DAY BE A WET ONE?

What a few days it has been in South Florida! The first few days of May have proven to be absolutely picture perfect and the start of our new work week was no different. Beautiful blue skies, plenty of sunshine and near average temperatures pretty much sums up the start of our week. But some changes are headed our way and South Florida already “felt” the difference this afternoon as temperatures soared well into the upper 80s.
High pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is in complete control of our weather pattern. As if that wasn’t enough, all of Florida is seeing abnormally dry air across the entire state. This has left rain-free conditions last few days and that sunny sky all day today. But as the high moves into the Atlantic waters, a weak front will enter our state on Wednesday. We will see warming changes across South Florida before it reaches our area early Thursday. Behind the front, South Florida can expect some relief from the heat on Thursday and Friday.
Speaking of Thursday….the front that is set to reach us will be on the weaker side. However, it could be enough to help squeeze out a shower or two early in the day. We’ll keep the rain chance on Thursday very isolated. And while this front won’t be a wet one, things could really take a turn as we head into the upcoming weekend. Apart from Thursday’s low rain chance, the rest of the work week looks to remain mostly dry. But that could change for the upcoming weekend, which happens to be Mother’s Day weekend. Another front is set to reach South Florida on Sunday. The pattern will be set up for the potential for a wet and possibly stormy end to our weekend. Right now Saturday looks to start mostly dry but rain chances continue to increase as the day progresses. Sunday and Monday look to be the wettest 2 days of the week,…unfortunately it happens to land on Mom’s special day.
Temperatures across South Florida will be up and down through the next 5-7 days. While our temperatures are forecas to reach the mid 90s tomorrow, Thursday morning’s weak front will bring slight relief through the end of the work week. A Southwest wind returns on Saturday (ahead of Sunday’s front) and that will help temperatures reach the 90s once again. As for that front on Sunday…models are looking wetter and wetter on Mother’s Day. we could be looking at a few soggy days come Sunday and Monday. So if you have any big plans for Mom on her special day, then it might be best to move them to Saturday, if possible. Soggy or not, we will make the best of it.