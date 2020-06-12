Could be Soggy

All the ingredients are coming together over the weekend to bring us plenty of rain. What the models aren’t telling us is whether it’ll be an all day affair, or on and off heavy downpours. If the heavy rain is slow-moving, it can lead to street flooding issues.

SATURDAY: Watching two Features

High pressure to the east begins to push tropical moisture from the Caribbean towards Cuba, Bahamas, & South Florida. At the same time, a front approaching from the north stalls and traps the rain over the region.

SUNDAY:

The moisture pool continues to grow and move north. The atmosphere will be like a saturated sponge. Any little squeeze and all that rain will come down. The National Weather Service (NWS) will be monitoring the situation and if it warrants, flood advisories may be issued. Be alert.

MONDAY:

The south / southwesterly flow will remain for the start of next week assuring we remain soggy. All indicators are present for on and off thunderstorms at least thru midweek.

7 Day Rain Chances

Scattered storms will kick off the weekend as the tropical moisture starts to creep in. It will be on the increase on Sunday and as of this update, it appears Monday could be the wettest day. Models keep going back and forth on whether the most rain will be on Sunday or Monday. Regardless, it appears both will be wet. Additional downpours can be expected thru the end of next week.

Forecast Rain Totals

We could see over 2 inches in many areas thru Tuesday with some spots in the 4 to 6 inch range. That will surely lead to street flooding.

In the Tropics

There are 5 waves in the Atlantic Basin moving east to west. While most have some rain, none pose a threat. We’ll keep you posted.