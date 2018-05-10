Could be soggy for Mom’s weekend

Enjoy today South Florida because tomorrow our pattern changes. Models continue to insist on a big surge of tropical moisture moving in from the Caribbean. Both the GFS and European call for clouds and a few showers to stream in from the south late Friday. The best chance is for the Florida Keys and southern Miami-Dade. Then more moisture will spread into central Florida and practically the entire state by Sunday. The activity that develops could produce pockets of heavy rain leading to flood concerns around those areas of poor drainage and we can’t rule out seeing isolated storms. Also, if the models are right, we could be looking at the longest stretch of wet weather so far this year. About 2 or more inches of rain expected over the weekend and higher amounts going into next week. Rainy season officially starts Tuesday, May 15th!

I know it is Mom’s Day weekend, so plan accordingly!

GFS model showing soggy weather for Mother's Day. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/q7WjdpsWlR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 10, 2018

The Euro model too showing a good rain chance for the weekend. Plan accordingly for Mom! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/zerdazn4sQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 10, 2018

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7