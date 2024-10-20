Following what has been a very cloudy and windy stretch of weather ever since a front crossed through late in the day Wednesday, the sunshine and less windy conditions will finally return to round out the weekend this Sunday.

As a stalled front sinks farther south and east and Tropical Depression Nadine moves away over southern Mexico, that will allow for South Florida to witness brighter skies.

There will still be periods of cloudiness this Sunday along with the occasional passing shower, but we’ll still see lots of dry time, allowing for typical highs in the mid 80s. A slightly higher chance for passing showers develops overnight tonight.

Beach conditions will also be better today due to a relatively lighter wind, although it will still be breezy. Expect surf heights of up to 1-2 feet and a water temperature near 80F.

Heading into the new work week, it will be quiet overall with high pressure in firm control of our pattern. Instances of fly-by showers will be possible, especially during the first half of this week as that breeze continues to gradually relax.

By next weekend, a weak front could arrive, keeping conditions comfortable with seasonable temperatures and moderate humidity levels.

Tropics update

Tropical Depression Nadine is forecast to dissipate soon while still bringing heavy rain to portions of southern Mexico.

There is also Hurricane Oscar that formed Saturday morning and has since made landfall on Great Inagua Island this Sunday morning. It’s set to reach eastern Cuba this afternoon also as a hurricane before slowly turning north and gradually weakening throughout this week.

Hurricane and Tropical Storm alerts are in effect for Turks and Caicos and parts of Cuba and the Bahamas.